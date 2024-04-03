Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,066. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

