Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $187.60. 785,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,556. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

