Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $13.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $626.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $648.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.72. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

