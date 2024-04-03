Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 2,122,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,091,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $396,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,254 shares of company stock worth $3,968,039. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.