Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.96.
O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:O opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
