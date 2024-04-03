Rand Worldwide, Inc. (RWWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on April 15th

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of RWWI opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Rand Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.