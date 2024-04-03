Rand Worldwide, Inc. (RWWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on April 15th

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.
Rand Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of RWWI opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Rand Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
