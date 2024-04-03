Rally Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. Rally has a market cap of $93.01 million and $18.50 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,188,758,531 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is the native ERC-20 governance token of the Rally Network, an open and decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain. $RLY facilitates secure transactions within the Ethereum mainnet. This innovative network empowers digital creators, influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities, extending their online presence and offering novel incentives for fan engagement. Rally introduces “Creator Coins,” representing creators’ brands, and simplifies coin creation, removing Ethereum coding complexities. Co-founded by visionaries like Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki, Rally prioritizes community-driven governance, putting control in the hands of creators for a truly decentralized ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

