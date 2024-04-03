Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.34. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 509 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

