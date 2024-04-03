Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.34. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 509 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
