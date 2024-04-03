Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 3.8%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 39,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 977,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Qudian Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $573.66 million, a PE ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Qudian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Qudian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,122,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qudian by 89,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.