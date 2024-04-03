Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $42.21

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.21, but opened at $41.33. Qiagen shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 101,620 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Qiagen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $264,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 33,220.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $47,479,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

