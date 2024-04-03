Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $43.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,220.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,220.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 336,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,214 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Q2 by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after buying an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 391,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. Q2 has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $53.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

