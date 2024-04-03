PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.750-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $10.75-11.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.86.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.