PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $120.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $139.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

NYSE PVH traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $106.66. 605,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

