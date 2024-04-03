ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 11th (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UVXY stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

