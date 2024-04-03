ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Cut by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,932 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

