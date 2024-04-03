ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 4.9% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 415,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,491,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $920.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.13.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProPetro by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

