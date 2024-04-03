Prom (PROM) Tops One Day Volume of $5.19 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Prom token can now be purchased for $12.90 or 0.00019728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $235.51 million and $5.19 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.24148708 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,022,169.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

