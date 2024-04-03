Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PRGS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

