Private Ocean LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Bell Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.49. 1,658,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,038. The firm has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.75.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

