Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.