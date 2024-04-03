Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $95.68 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $95.68 million and approximately $13,124.62 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

