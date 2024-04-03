Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.65

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 113678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Plains GP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 144,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

