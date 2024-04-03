Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0 million-$54.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.4 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.