Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8 million-$40.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.0 million. Pioneer Power Solutions also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.070–0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPSI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

