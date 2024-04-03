Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $269.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.