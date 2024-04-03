Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Raised to $99.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $81.96 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $906,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after buying an additional 947,704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,822,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

