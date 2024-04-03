Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

PNE stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$356.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. Insiders have bought a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $37,525 over the last ninety days. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

