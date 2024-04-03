PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

PMF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMF. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 132,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 188.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 89,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $360,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

