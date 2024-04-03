PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PMX opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

