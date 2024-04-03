PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $2,099,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.