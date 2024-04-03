PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PML opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.