PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 426,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

