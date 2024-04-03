PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Robinhood’s Credit Card Has Call Option Buyers Coming in Hot
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.