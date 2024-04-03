PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
PGP stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.81.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
