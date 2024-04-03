PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

