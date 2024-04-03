PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PTY stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

