PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PTY stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
