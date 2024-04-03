PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PZC opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.