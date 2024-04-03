PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PZC opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.