PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 56,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

