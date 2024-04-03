PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

PAXS stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 49,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.