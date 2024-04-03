Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $200,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

