Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 967 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
