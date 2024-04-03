Philip Harrison Sells 30,887 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 30,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.80), for a total transaction of £117,988.34 ($148,114.91).
Philip Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £488,417.40 ($613,127.54).
BBY stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 379.20 ($4.76). 678,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.20 ($5.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 332. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 901.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77.
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.
