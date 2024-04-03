Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $22.15

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.15, but opened at $21.57. Pharvaris shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 792 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHVS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

The firm has a market cap of $701.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

