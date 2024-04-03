PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,513,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

PULS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2443 per share. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

