PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 9.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

