Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.66. 7,997,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 43,239,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.