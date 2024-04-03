Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 5.3%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16. 501,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,217,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

