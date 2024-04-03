Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s current price.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.45.

Shares of PEN traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.35. 77,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,466. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,878 shares of company stock worth $2,201,720. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

