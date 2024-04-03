PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.31.
Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.63.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
