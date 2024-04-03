PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.31.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PENN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.