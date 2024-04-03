Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $197.67 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

