Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $121.00 at TD Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $122.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Paychex Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 732,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $3,311,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $8,123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $5,940,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

